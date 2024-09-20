Vodafone Idea To Hold Conference Call On Sept. 23 After AGR Setback

Vodafone Idea Ltd. announced on Friday that it would hold a conference call on Sept. 23 to give an update on its current situation after the Supreme Court's verdict on the adjusted-gross-revenue dues case dealt a blow to the company.

Chief Executive Officer Akshaya Moondra and Chief Financial Officer Murthy Gvas will be participating in the press conference, the company said through an exchange filing.

VIL, Bharti Airtel Ltd. and other telecom firms had filed curative pleas against the 2019 top court verdict in the case. The telecom operator alleged that there was a grave error in the calculation of AGR dues by the Department of Telecommunications, coupled with an arbitrary penalty imposed on them by the top court.

The curative plea was rejected by a three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and is the final nail in the coffin in as much as any reconsideration of the AGR case is concerned.