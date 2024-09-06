Vodafone Idea Target Price Slashed By Goldman Sachs With 83% Downside — Here's Why

Goldman Sachs points out that to maintain a neutral cash flow, the average revenue per user or ARPU, a key metric used to track the health of telecom companies, would have to rise to Rs 200-270 versus the current levels of Rs 146.

The brokerage forecasts another 300 basis points loss in market share in the next three to four years. According to revenue, Vodafone Idea's market share stands at 17% as of fiscal 2024.

Furthermore, Vodafone Idea has a large AGR, or adjusted gross revenues, and spectrum dues starting in fiscal 2026. Hence, Goldman Sachs expects free cash flow to be negative at least till fiscal 2031.

One possibility is that the government could turn some dues into equity. But Goldman Sachs expects that in such a case, the balance sheet will still remain stretched.