Vodafone Idea Slapped With Rs 638-Crore GST Penalty; Plans Legal Challenge

In a BSE filing on Thursday, VIL informed: "Order passed under Section 74 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 confirming penalty of Rs 6,37,90,68,254 along with the demand and interest as applicable."

The order came from the Office of the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods & Service Tax, Ahmedabad, and was received on Wednesday, VIL said, adding that it pertains to "allegation of short payment of Tax and excess availment of Input Tax Credit."