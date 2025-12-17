Vodafone Idea Relief Package: No Immediate Call As Government Government Treads Carefully

The government is not expected to take an immediate decision on a relief package for Vodafone Idea (Vi), with the Centre adopting a measured and cautious approach, according to government sources familiar with the matter.

Sources said the government is careful about taking any step that could have a direct bearing on the company’s valuation, particularly given its 49% equity stake in the telecom operator following the conversion of statutory dues into equity. Any policy move, sources indicated, is being assessed not just for its fiscal impact but also for potential market implications.

Sources added that during recent discussions and internal meetings, the government reviewed Vodafone Idea’s share price performance, which has continued to display sharp volatility. The stock’s sensitivity to policy cues has reinforced the need for caution, officials added.