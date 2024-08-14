Vodafone Idea Q1 Review: Not Out Of The Woods Yet, Say Analysts

Even as its net loss narrowed in the first quarter, Vodafone Idea Ltd. is not out of the woods yet, according to analysts. The company's average revenue per user came in slightly below estimates, said Citi.

Net loss of the telecom player stood at Rs 6,432.1 crore in the June quarter in comparison to a loss of Rs 7,675 crore in the last quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Its revenue decreased 1% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended June to Rs 10,508.3 crore. Analysts had projected a revenue of Rs 10,655 crore.

While ARPU was flat quarter-on-quarter, it rose 4.5% year-on-year to Rs 146.