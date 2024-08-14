NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsVodafone Idea Q1 Review: Not Out Of The Woods Yet, Say Analysts
ADVERTISEMENT

Vodafone Idea Q1 Review: Not Out Of The Woods Yet, Say Analysts

The miss was on account of flat ARPU, which came slightly below estimates, said Citi.

14 Aug 2024, 10:29 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Vodafone Idea's logo on a banner. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
File photo of Vodafone Idea's logo on a banner. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Even as its net loss narrowed in the first quarter, Vodafone Idea Ltd. is not out of the woods yet, according to analysts. The company's average revenue per user came in slightly below estimates, said Citi.

Net loss of the telecom player stood at Rs 6,432.1 crore in the June quarter in comparison to a loss of Rs 7,675 crore in the last quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Its revenue decreased 1% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended June to Rs 10,508.3 crore. Analysts had projected a revenue of Rs 10,655 crore.

While ARPU was flat quarter-on-quarter, it rose 4.5% year-on-year to Rs 146.

Vodafone Idea Q1 FY25 Result Highlight (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)

  • Net loss at Rs 6,432 crore vs loss of Rs 7,675 crore.

  • Revenue down 1% at Rs 10,508 crore vs Rs 10,607 crore.

  • Ebitda fell 3% at Rs 4,205 crore vs Rs 4,335 crore.

  • Margin at 40% vs 40.9%.

ALSO READ

Brokerage Views: Citi On Vodafone Idea, Bernstein On Muthoot Finance And More

Opinion
Brokerage Views: Citi On Vodafone Idea, Bernstein On Muthoot Finance And More
Read More

Earnings Call Takeaways

Discussions with lenders for Rs 25,000 crore fund-based and Rs 10,000 crore non-fund-based facilities are ongoing, the company said in a post earnings conference call.

It is planning a cumulative capex of Rs 50,000-55,000 crore over the next three years.

Initial trends following tariff hikes are largely in line with past hikes. It is too early to comment on SIM consolidation or higher churn, the company said.

The company is seeking recomputation of dues by the government, as well as seeking waiver of interest and penalty.

Fund Raise Plans

Vodafone Idea raised Rs 18,000 crore via follow on public offer—the largest in India which was subscribed 6.3 times. It also had preferential issuance of equity shares worth Rs 2,080 crore to ABG entity (promoter group) and worth Rs 2,460 core to Nokia and Ericsson.

Conversion of optionally convertible debentures worth Rs 1,600 crore into equity happened between March and July 2024.

ALSO READ

Vodafone Idea Clarifies: No Update From Government On Potential Stake Offloading

Opinion
Vodafone Idea Clarifies: No Update From Government On Potential Stake Offloading
Read More

Here is what brokerages have to say about Vodafone's first quarter results.

Citi

  • Maintained 'buy' with a target price of Rs 22 per share from Rs 23 apiece, implying an upside 42%.

  • Losses were stable, the miss was on account of flat ARPU, which came slightly below estimates.

  • Benefit of tariff hikes will be visible second quarter onwards.

  • Company is awaiting the AGR curative petition to be admitted for hearing.

  • Favourable developments in the AGR case and completion of the ongoing debt raise are positive triggers

Nuvama

  • Maintained 'hold' with an unchanged target price of Rs 16.5 per share, an upside 6%.

  • Modest performance in Q1FY25 was in line with expectations, it said.

  • All eyes are now on how the recent tariff hikes revive the sector.

  • Company is on its way to becoming a ‘going concern’.

  • It is still not completely out of the woods.

Nomura

  • Retained a 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 15 per share, implying a downside of 3%.

  • ARPU came below expectations.

  • Outlook for the company remains constructive underpinned by:

    a) Improvement in operating metrics underpinned by ongoing network investments and 5G rollout.

    b) All three private players aligned on need for further significant ARPU repair.

  • If VIL is able to materially arrest the decline in its subscriber base in the coming quarters and revert to growth, it will materially improve the outlook for the stock and drive earnings upgrades.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trade Flat; HDFC Bank, TCS Lead

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trade Flat; HDFC Bank, TCS Lead
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT