Vodafone Idea Files Fresh Plea In Supreme Court Seeking Waiver Of AGR Penalty, Interest

Vodafone Idea Ltd. has filed a fresh petition before the Supreme Court, seeking waiver of penalty and interest on adjusted gross revenue demand of Rs 9,450 crore, sources told NDTV Profit on Monday.

The apex court will decide on the admission of the latest plea filed by the cash-strapped telecom firm.

This comes ahead of the scheduled Oct. 6 hearing before the top court, on a petition moved by the telco against the duplication of AGR dues.

The company had earlier petitioned the apex court, challenging the additional AGR demand of Rs 9,450 crore issued by the Department of Telecommunications, which was pending until the financial year 2019. However, the hearing for this was deferred by the Supreme Court to Oct. 6.

The telecom operator has argued that the demand goes beyond the scope of the apex court’s earlier ruling on AGR liabilities, as per reports. Of the total dues, Rs 2,774 crore pertains to the post-merger Vodafone Idea entity, while Rs 5,675 crore relates to liabilities of the pre-merger Vodafone Group.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared on behalf of the government earlier this month, said the telecom department requires more time to present its side of the case.