Vodafone Idea Lost More Subscribers In September As Jio, Airtel Saw Rise
Total wireless subscribers grew 3.3% month-on-month to 104.68 crore in September.
Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s net subscriber loss grew in September after plateauing in August for the first time. While, Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. continued to gain wireless subscribers.
Vodafone lost 7.49 lakh mobile subscribers in September, compared to a loss of only 49,782 in August. However, this is lower than the 13.21 lakh subscriber loss in July.
Jio added 34.75 lakh mobile subscribers in September, a rise of 7% from the previous month. While, Airtel added 13.20 lakh subscribers, compared with to 12.17 lakh subscribers in August.
Government owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. maintained its losing streak with a loss of 23.26 lakh mobile subscribers, compared with a loss of 22.2 lakh wireless subscribers.
Overall telephone connections added in September fell to 17.2 lakh, as against net additions of 21.9 lakh in August, according to TRAI data.
As many as 1.26 crore subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability in September. With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 87.74 crore at the end of August to 89 crore at the end of September, since its implementation.