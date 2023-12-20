Vodafone Idea Lost More Subscribers In September As Jio, Airtel Saw Rise

Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s net subscriber loss grew in September after plateauing in August for the first time. While, Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. continued to gain wireless subscribers.

Vodafone lost 7.49 lakh mobile subscribers in September, compared to a loss of only 49,782 in August. However, this is lower than the 13.21 lakh subscriber loss in July.

Jio added 34.75 lakh mobile subscribers in September, a rise of 7% from the previous month. While, Airtel added 13.20 lakh subscribers, compared with to 12.17 lakh subscribers in August.

Government owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. maintained its losing streak with a loss of 23.26 lakh mobile subscribers, compared with a loss of 22.2 lakh wireless subscribers.

Total wireless subscribers grew 3.3% month-on-month to 104.68 crore in September.