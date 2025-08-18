Vodafone Idea Looking For Non-Banking Funding Sources For Capex Continuity: CEO

During the company's earnings call for June 2025 quarter, Vodafone Idea chief executive officer Akshaya Moondra said that the banks are looking for clarity on the adjusted gross revenue matter before issuing debt to the telco.

"Given the fact that we are keen on maintaining a continuity of our capex, which has been going on since last year, we are looking at non-banking sources of funding also. Not the full amount of Rs 25,000 crore that we have talked about, but a lesser amount so that we can continue with the capex cycle," Moondra said on his last day as chief executive officer of the company.

The Vodafone Idea board approved the elevation of Chief Operating Officer Abhijit Kishore to the position of Chief Executive Officer with effect from Aug. 19. He will replace Moondra, whose three-year tenure as CEO ends on Aug. 18.