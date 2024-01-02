Vodafone Idea Denies Report Of Possible Tie-Up With Elon Musk's Starlink

Vodafone Idea Ltd. clarified on Tuesday that the cash-strapped company was not in discussions to tie up with billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink.

The clarification comes after a media report suggested that the company is in talks with the satellite internet company. The report also said that Starlink would buy the Union government's stake in Vi to enter the Indian market.

"We would like to submit that the company is not in any such discussion with the named party," the telecom firm said in an exchange filing.

Vi said that it was not aware of the basis of the news item.

Shares of Vi were trading 4.41% lower at Rs 16.25 apiece on the NSE, compared with a 0.55% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 1.33 p.m.