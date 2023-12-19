Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel Welcome New Telecom Bill

Vodafone Idea Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. welcomed the new Telecommunication Bill tabled in the Parliament on Dec. 18.

Introduced by Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the bill proposes the allocation of spectrum to satellite communications companies through the administrative method, among other new provisions.

It represents a "watershed moment" in the telecom reform process and "reaffirms the commitment of the government to provide Indian telecom with a future-fit framework, that helps achieve the growth aspirations of new India," said Akshaya Moondra, chief executive officer of Vodafone Idea, in a statement.

He underscored the bill's "forward looking provisions" that will help deliver the "benefits of digital connectivity" to people.

Bharti Airtel Chief Executive Officer Gopal Vittal applauded the government's move to "streamline" licensing landscape of the country.

"It aims to simplify the current convoluted system, which includes various types of licensing (license, registration, permission), into a more cohesive and efficient authorisation-based regime," Vittal said.

The proposed legislation ensures "predictability" and "availability of spectrum", covering aspects such as "reframing, harmonisation and trading/leasing/sharing."

Vodafone welcomes the rationalisation of penalties and the legal enforceability of right of way provisions, a long-standing request of the industry, Moondra said.

"Security of telecom networks is paramount, and the bill recognises telecom as critical infrastructure and prescribes punitive consequences for those who damage it," he said.

The introduction of a voluntary undertaking and an appeal process within the government aims to mitigate litigations, thereby promoting more efficient resolution of disputes, according to Vittal.