Vodafone Idea Bets On 5G Expansion And AI Services As It Enters 2026

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has outlined a mix of 5G expansion, AI-led services and consumer add-ons as part of its roadmap for 2026. This comes even as the telecom major continues to navigate financial stress and intense competition in India's current telecom market.

In a letter sent to customers, Vodafone Idea said that it has expanded its network footprint by adding a 'significant number of towers' across the country. This, they say, aims to improve coverage and capacity. The company reiterated that its 5G services are currently live in 29 cities, with the next phase of expansion aiming at adding coverage to more locations across the country.

Vi is slightly lagging behind its rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in 5G rollouts, both of whom began nation-wide deployments earlier. The operator added that it is continuing to rely on an AI-based self-optimised 4G network alongside gradual 5G expansion.