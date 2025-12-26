Vodafone Idea Bets On 5G Expansion And AI Services As It Enters 2026
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has outlined a mix of 5G expansion, AI-led services and consumer add-ons as part of its roadmap for 2026. This comes even as the telecom major continues to navigate financial stress and intense competition in India's current telecom market.
In a letter sent to customers, Vodafone Idea said that it has expanded its network footprint by adding a 'significant number of towers' across the country. This, they say, aims to improve coverage and capacity. The company reiterated that its 5G services are currently live in 29 cities, with the next phase of expansion aiming at adding coverage to more locations across the country.
Vi is slightly lagging behind its rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in 5G rollouts, both of whom began nation-wide deployments earlier. The operator added that it is continuing to rely on an AI-based self-optimised 4G network alongside gradual 5G expansion.
Focus On AI
A key empasis in Vi's update was on AI-driven safety features. The company said that its spam-protection service, Vi Protect, has flagged over 250 crore spam messages and voice calls so far. The tool is positioned as a response to rising concerns around scam calls and fraudulent messaging, which have drawn regulatory attention in recent months.
Vi also highlighted the launch of International Call Display and Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), a feature that displays the caller’s name even if the number is not saved in the user’s contact list. While telecom operators have been directed to roll out CNAP capabilities, full implementation across networks remains uneven.
Roaming Bundles And Device Insurance Push
On the consumer services front, Vi announced a bundled international roaming proposition through a Forex Card available via its app. The card, which claims zero foreign exchange mark-up, is accepted in over 180 countries.
Vi has also introduced a handset loss insurance programme linked to mobile recharges. The plan covers devices up to Rs 25,000 and offers a fully digital claims process.
App-Centric Strategy
The company said it has expanded partnerships across travel, fintech, IoT and MSME services, although it did not disclose financial details or partner names.
Vi continues to push its app as a central platform for bill payments, entertainment, FASTag recharges, insurance and EMI services — an approach similar to digital ecosystem plays by rival telcos.
In the communication, Vi also cited a 4.5-star rating on Google Reviews, positioning customer feedback as a validation of service improvements.