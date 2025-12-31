Vodafone Idea Awaits Clarity After Buzz Over Centre's AGR Relief Tanks Share Price

Vodafone Idea Ltd. on Wednesday said it is still awaiting clarity on AGR dues from the government after reports said a freeze on dues of Rs 87,695 crore instead of a waiver was in the offing.

"We have not received any communication from the Government in relation to the above reported matter. As and when there is any development which requires disclosure, we will do the needful," the company informed stock exchanges after they sought clarification on media reports and scrip movement.

Shares of Vodafone Idea, after reaching a 52-week high during the session, hit the lower circuit of 15% within minutes of the media reports. It settled nearly 11% lower at Rs 10.76.