Vodafone Idea Approves Rs 10-11 Price Band For Rs 18,000-Crore FPO

Vodafone Idea Ltd. has approved the follow-on public offer's floor price at Rs 10 per equity share with the cap placed at Rs 11 per equity share, according to an exchange filing. The development came close on the heels of the company passing a resolution for approving, adopting and filing of the red herring prospectus dated April 11 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad, in connection with the further public offering of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 18,000 crore.

"A minimum bid lot of 1,298 equity shares and in the multiples of 1,298 equity shares thereafter," the filing dated April 11 read.