Vodafone Idea AGR Case: SC Allows Government To Review Dues, A Timeline Of Events

In a major relief to Vodafone Idea, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the government to review the company’s pending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. In its plea, the telecom operator had asked for relief on both additional AGR dues and a reassessment of all pending dues.

The apex court said that the government can review and re-evaluate the AGR dues up to the financial year 2016-17, including interests and penalties.

For the telecom companies, the government uses AGR as a measure to calculate the licence fees and spectrum charges.

After the Supreme Court clarification, Vodafone Idea shares have remained in focus. On Tuesday, shares of the company rallied as much as 2.3% to hit an intraday high of Rs 9.76 apiece on the NSE. The stock also rallied 14% on Monday to hit an intraday high of Rs 9.96 apiece on the NSE, compared to its previous close of Rs 8.73.

Vodafone Idea’s long-running AGR dispute pertains to pending due of nearly Rs 9,500 crore. Here’s a look at the timeline of the Vodafone Idea AGR case: