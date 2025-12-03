Vizhinjam International Seaport Marks One Year Of Commercial Operations With Record-Breaking Milestones

Vizhinjam International Seaport, developed and operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) in Thiruvananthapuram Kerala, celebrated its first year of commercial operations.

Widely hailed as the "Wonder Port of India", Vizhinjam has emerged as one of the country’s most advanced deep-water ports, setting benchmarks that have redefined India’s maritime landscape.

Key highlights for the year: