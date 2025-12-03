Vizhinjam International Seaport Marks One Year Of Commercial Operations With Record-Breaking Milestones
Vizhinjam shattered national records in its first year — becoming the fastest Indian port to surpass 1 million TEUs.
Vizhinjam International Seaport, developed and operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) in Thiruvananthapuram Kerala, celebrated its first year of commercial operations.
Widely hailed as the "Wonder Port of India", Vizhinjam has emerged as one of the country’s most advanced deep-water ports, setting benchmarks that have redefined India’s maritime landscape.
Key highlights for the year:
Vizhinjam broke national records in its first year — becoming the fastest Indian port to surpass 1 million TEUs and a preferred call for the world’s largest vessels.
The port validates APSEZ’s long-term vision, combining natural depth, semi-automation and world-class engineering to join the ranks of leading global transshipment hubs.
Vizhinjam’s rise is reshaping India’s logistics landscape and strengthening the nation’s position along major East–West trade routes.
An Extraordinary First Year
In just 12 months, Vizhinjam has delivered operational excellence unmatched in India:
Fastest Indian port to handle 1 million TEUs (twenty equivalent units), achieved in record time.
Crossed 1 million TEU annual capacity within 10 months of operations.
Handled 615 vessels and 1.32 million TEUs in its inaugural year.
Handled 41 ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs), which are 399+ metres in length between 3 December 2024 and 3 December 2025 — the highest at any Indian port.
Managed 154 ships above 300 metres in length, demonstrating capability to handle the world’s large carriers.
45 vessels arrived with drafts above 16 metres, reinforcing the natural depth advantage.
MSC Verona, with a 17.1 m arrival draft, became the deepest-draft vessel ever handled in South Asia.
MSC IRINA, the world’s largest container ship, called at Vizhinjam during the year.
Highest TEUs on a single vessel: MSC Paloma – 10,576 TEUs.
Highest Gross Crane Rate (GCR) in a single month: 28.52 in October 2025.
Innovation, Technology, and Workforce Leadership
Vizhinjam is setting new operational benchmarks through:
India’s first semi-automated container port, ensuring high efficiency and reliability.
First Indian port to deploy women automated crane operators, advancing gender inclusion in maritime operations.
Deployment of Made-in-India technology for its advanced Vehicle Traffic Management System, enabling faster landside flows.
World-Class Infrastructure and Engineering Excellence
Vizhinjam’s robust engineering supports its high-performance operations:
A 3 km-long, 28 m-high, 125 m-wide breakwater, one of the largest in India.
Natural depth of 18–20 metres, allowing seamless berthing of ULCVs without major dredging.
Minimal littoral drift, ensuring stable and uninterrupted operations year-round.
Strategic Gateway to Global Trade
Located close to major East–West shipping lanes, Vizhinjam is emerging as India’s premier deep-water transshipment hub. Its unmatched capability to handle the world’s largest vessels strengthens India’s presence in global logistics and maritime trade.
Vizhinjam’s exceptional first year not only elevates the port’s global standing but also reinforces India’s growing influence in international shipping—unlocking new opportunities for economic growth and supply-chain competitiveness.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.