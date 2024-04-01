Vistara To Reduce Flights, Deploy Larger Planes As Cancellations Rise

Severe flight cancellations and delays have forced Vistara to reduce operations and deploy larger planes.

The airline will also issue alternate flight options or refunds to affected customers, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“We have had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons, including crew unavailability... Our teams are working towards minimizing the discomfort to the customers," a spokesperson for Vistara said in a statement.

Vistara will deploy B787-9 Dreamliner and A321neo on select domestic routes to combine flights or accommodate more customers wherever possible, it said.

"We are working towards stabilizing the situation and will resume operating our regular capacity very soon,” the spokesperson said.

The airline has faced severe business disruptions as its pilots call in sick, ahead of the planned merger with Air India. The merger involves bringing Vistara pilots under a uniform pay structure with their Air India counterparts. This has caused considerable displeasure among Vistara pilots, news reports said.