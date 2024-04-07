Vistara Scaling Back Operations By 25–30 Flights Per Day

Vistara is "carefully scaling back" its operations by around 25–30 flights per day.

The move by the Tata Group airline, which is in the process of getting merged with Air India, will also provide the "much-needed resilience and buffer" in the current rostering system after discussions with pilots.

"We are carefully scaling back our operations by around 25-30 flights per day, i.e. roughly 10% of the capacity we were operating," a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday. "This will take us back to the same level of flight operations as at the end of February 2024, and provide the much-needed resilience and buffer in the rosters."

These cancellations are done mostly in its domestic network and much ahead of time to minimise inconvenience to the customers. The affected passengers have already been re-accommodated on other flights, as applicable, according to the airline.

"In line with what we had said earlier, with this all the changes for the month of April 2024 have been done and the situation has already gotten better with our on-time performance improving for the last few days. Looking ahead, we are hopeful of stable operations for the rest of the month and beyond," the spokesperson said.

The statement came amid several flight delays and cancellations over the last few days due to crew unavailability. This was because pilots sought sick leaves all at once due to a revised salary system the airline was trying to implement ahead of its merger with Air India.