Vistara Looks To Stabilise Flight Operations By This Weekend

Domestic air carrier Vistara is looking to stabilise its operations by this weekend amid an ongoing standoff with its pilots.

"We have had significant number of flight cancellations and delays owing to various operational reasons, and due to high utilisation of resources, there was limited room to cope with contingencies," Vistara said.

The airline is working actively to address issues and come up with resolutions, according to an official statement.

"We hope to stabilise our operations for the rest of April 2024 by this weekend... We thank our customers for their continued support and request for their patience as we work towards resolving this," it said.

To address these concerns, the airline has temporarily reduced the number of flights. Instead, it has deployed larger aircraft like the B787-9 DreamlinerTM and A321neo on select domestic routes. This would aid in accommodating more passengers.

It is also reaching out to all customers affected by delays and cancellations of flights over the last weekend and offering them e-funds/compensation.