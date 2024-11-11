Vistara Bids Adieu: Tata Group Airline To Merge With Air India After Last Flight Today

The merger of Vistara with Air India is part of the Tata Group’s strategic plan to consolidate its airline operations under the unified Air India brand. In Aug., the Indian government approved Singapore Airlines' foreign direct investment as part of the Vistara-Air India merger, enabling the Tata Group to proceed with the integration.



Following the Vistara-Air India merger, Singapore Airlines will hold a 25.1% stake in Air India. This contrasts with the airline company’s 49% stake in Vistara when it was started in 2015 as a joint venture.