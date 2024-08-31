Visa And THSC Partner To Upskill 20,000 Indian Youth In Tourism With $1M Investment

"This partnership with Visa is a pivotal step towards realizing and unlocking that potential, equipping our youth with skills needed to thrive in the tourism sector and make India a premier global tourism destination."

Kelly Mahon Tullier, Vice Chair, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer at Visa, said: "By empowering the youth of the country with skills to thrive in the tourism industry, we aim not only to elevate their employment prospects but also to improve the overall experience for tourists visiting India."