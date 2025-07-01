Sportswear company Agilitas Sports is seeing growing interest from top cricketers, with a string of investments pouring in.Star batter Virat Kohli has recently invested Rs 40 crore in the Bengaluru-based firm, while cricketer Abhishek Sharma has also invested in the company. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh remains an early backer.Kohli acquired a 1.9% stake as part of its Series C2 funding round raised in March 2025. Prior to this, Kohli was onboarded as the company's brand ambassador. The round also saw Smline Ventures invest Rs 2 crore for a 0.1% stake, according to data from market research and data platforms Tracxn.Regulatory filings sourced from Tofler show that the company allotted 9,040 equity shares — at a face value of Rs 10 and a premium of Rs 1,096.16 each — to 24-year-old cricketer Abhishek Sharma. Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh has previously invested Rs 5 crore and holds a 0.5% stake in the company, according to Tracxn.Agilitas was co-founded in 2023 by Abhishek Ganguly, the former managing director of Puma India. Kohli has now invested in the company after reportedly opting not to renew his Rs 300-crore contract with Puma. Interestingly, it was Ganguly who had brought Kohli on board as Puma's brand ambassador in 2017 through a Rs 110-crore deal.Kohli hones the investor hat in multiple other ventures like Go Digit, Rage Coffee, Blue Tribe, Wrogn, MPL and Chisel Fitness.Agilitas was co-founded by Ganguly, Amit Prabhu and Atul Bajaj. The company aims to build an entire value chain from manufacturing to retail. Along with famous cricketers, the company has venture capital firms, such as Smline Ventures, Infinity Holdings and Nexus Venture Partners.The company has so far raised 572.5 crore from a clutch of investors. In a bid to expand, Agilitas acquired sports footwear manufacturer Mochiko last year and also acquired Italian shoe brand Lotto's India licence for a period of 40 years..National Sports Policy 2025: All You Need To Know