Virat Kohli Partners With 'Sporting Beyond' To Manage Business Interests

Ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has announced his association with the management company Sporting Beyond to handle his business interests.

The former captain shared the update on social media on Thursday, marking a shift from his long-standing association with Cornerstone, a celebrity management firm where his long-time manager Bunty Sajdeh was involved.

"I am excited to announce a fresh start with Sporting Beyond, my team, who have been working with me for a while now," shared Kohli.

"The team at Sporting Beyond shares my goals and my values of transparency, integrity and a love for sport in all its forms. This opens a new chapter for me as I look forward to my partnership with my new team, who will be working with me on all of my business interests," he further updated.