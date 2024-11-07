Virat Kohli Partners With 'Sporting Beyond' To Manage Business Interests
Virat Kohli ends his association with Cornerstone to partner with Sporting Beyond, a management company aligned with his values of integrity, transparency, and love for sport.
Ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has announced his association with the management company Sporting Beyond to handle his business interests.
The former captain shared the update on social media on Thursday, marking a shift from his long-standing association with Cornerstone, a celebrity management firm where his long-time manager Bunty Sajdeh was involved.
"I am excited to announce a fresh start with Sporting Beyond, my team, who have been working with me for a while now," shared Kohli.
"The team at Sporting Beyond shares my goals and my values of transparency, integrity and a love for sport in all its forms. This opens a new chapter for me as I look forward to my partnership with my new team, who will be working with me on all of my business interests," he further updated.
In terms of brand endorsements, Kohli has reclaimed the number one spot as the most valuable Indian celebrity, boasting a brand value worth $227.9 million. He has surpassed Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who ranks second with a brand value of $203.1 million, according to Kroll's latest celebrity brand valuation report, 'Brands, Business, Bollywood', released in June 2024.
With a remarkable social media presence—65.3 million followers on X and 271 million on Instagram—Kohli remains one of the most sought-after faces for brand promotions. Known for his marketability and strong influence, Kohli has been at the top of brand endorsements, underpinned by his consistent cricketing excellence over more than a decade.
Having led India to victory in the T20 World Cup earlier this year, Kohli has since retired from T20 internationals but continues to play in Tests and ODIs. Kohli will be next seen in action in the much-awaited five-match Test series against Australia, set to kick off on Nov. 22 in Perth.