Vikran Engineering Wins Rs 354 Crore Contract For Solar Project In Maharashtra; Shares Rally

Vikran Engineering Ltd. on Monday announced an EPC contract worth Rs 354 crore for a 120 MW solar power project in Maharashtra. The recently-listed company secured a Letter of Award from Ellume Solar.

The project will be excuted on a lump-sum turnkey basis, encompassing comprehensive design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of the solar power plant, ensuring it becomes fully operational for its intended purpose, according to a statement.

The scope also includes adherence to stringent technical standards, safety norms, and performance monitoring systems, with all major components such as PV modules, inverters, and transformers sourced from Tier-1 manufacturers in compliance with IEC and BIS standards.

The order aligns with Vikran Engineering's strategy to expand the EPC footprint in clean energy and sustainable infrastructure, said Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Markhedkar.

The company has an established presence in power transmission, water, and rail infrastructure.