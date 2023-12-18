Vikram Solar To Supply 152 MW Modules To NTPC Project In Rajasthan

Renewable energy solutions provider Vikram Solar has bagged an order to supply 152 MW solar modules for a project of NTPC at Nokh in Rajasthan..The contract signed falls under the Domestic Content Requirement, according to a statement on Monday..Vikram Solar has signed a pact with NTPC for supply of 152 MW of high-efficiency Crystalline Bifacial Solar PV Modules at Nokh, Rajasthan, it said..The company will be responsible for manufacturing and supply high efficiency MonoPERC modules to NTPC's solar park at Nokh..The Kolkata-headquartered company is one of the largest PV module manufacturers with a cumulative production capacity of 3.5 GW.