Vikram Solar Targets 16–18% Ebitda Margins For FY26 On Strong Order Book

Vikram Solar Ltd. expects sustainable Ebitda margins in the range of 16% to 18% for FY26 and the coming couple of years. While short-term fluctuations are anticipated due to supply chain and pricing dynamics, the company remains confident in maintaining healthy margins, its Chairman and Managing Director, Gyanesh Chaudhary, said on Thursday.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Chaudhary said, “So in Q1, typically, we saw high margins because there was a lot of carry forward demand from last year……Consistently towards the rest of the year, we will see margins in a similar range, but maybe a couple of percentages down because of stabilising prices as well as supply chain dynamics changing, so anything in the range of 16 to 18% would be okay.”

Highlighting the key drivers of revenue growth, the CMD noted the sector's expansion in recent years.

He noted, “The way this industry has panned out over the last few years, we've just seen phenomenal growth in the sector. The bids that have come out, private and institutional as well as government projects that have been announced and are in the process of deployment, have really driven this phenomenal growth in the sector,” he said.