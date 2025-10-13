Vijay Mallya Discontinues Bankruptcy Annulment Application In UK

Mallya, meanwhile, was pursuing a separate annulment application through his lawyers Zaiwalla & Co. against the 2021 bankruptcy order on the basis that the banks’ debt had already been recovered in India. It is believed to have been discontinued as an Indian writ petition, compelling banks to provide information as to the recoveries made by them, has not progressed. Proceedings in India are seen highly material to the adjudication of any annulment application before the English courts and indications are a fresh bankruptcy annulment application could be made at a later date. The case dates back to 2017, when the banks registered the Indian Debt Recovery Tribunal's (DRT) judgment in the English courts, which pertained to a personal guarantee Mallya had provided in relation to loans made to Kingfisher Airlines. The banks then served Mallya with a bankruptcy petition in September 2018, which he opposed on multiple grounds.