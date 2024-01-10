Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Gautam Adani Says Group To Invest Rs 2 Lakh Crore Over Five Years

Billionaire Gautam Adani said on Wednesday that the group will invest Rs 2 lakh crore in Gujarat over five years.

The conglomerate surpassed Rs 50,000 crore in investment across various sectors that was promised in the last Vibrant Gujarat Summit, the Adani Group chairman said. "I had promised and have vastly exceeded our target of 25,000 direct and indirect jobs."

The group will now create over 1,00,000 direct and indirect jobs. "We are constructing the world's largest green energy park in Khavda, Kutch, generating 30 GW of renewable energy over 725 square kilometres, even visible from space," he said at the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar.

The group is expanding the green supply chain for a self-reliant India and creating the largest integrated renewable energy ecosystem. This includes solar panels, wind turbines, hydrogen electrolysers, green ammonia, PVC, and expansions in copper and cement production.

"It is my commitment that I will do my part to contribute to a Vikshit Gujarat", he said. Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements on the international stage remarkable, Adani said Modi has taken India from a country "seeking a voice on global platforms to a nation that now creates the global platforms".

"The Solar Alliance platform, an initiative you conceptualised, and your leadership at the G20 platform, set a benchmark for a more inclusive world order," Adani said, referring to the prime minister. "Adding the Global South to the G20 is a defining moment in modern history."

Prime Minister Modi does not "just predict the future but you shape it", he said. "You have reoriented India to become the world’s fastest growing nation, and positioned her as the global social champion driven by the twin philosophies of Vasudeva Kutumbakam and Vishwa Guru."