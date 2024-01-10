Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 Live: Tata In Talks For Chip Fab In Dholera

Entrepreneurship Growing In Popularity: Nikhil Kamath
Last 10 years have been incredible for people like me, says Nikhil Kamath, co-founder and CFO, Zerodha.
The big change in the last decade is the change in entrepreneurship from a thought we aspire to, to something we are actively trying, Kamath says.
Indians in the West who have done well experience a the FOMO about the India story, says Kamath. This chapter in the book of India should be titled “arrived”, he added.
Nvidia Partnering With Reliance, Tata In India
Generative AI will change the way we work, live and govern, says Shankar Trivedi, Senior Vice President, Nvidia Global Field Operations, adding that PM Modi’s efforts have been a catalyst for the adoption of generative AI.
First, We are rolling out curriculum content on generative AI to all our systems here.
Eager to partner with technical and educational institutions to share it.
Nvidia are partnering with leading business groups like Tata and Reliance to set up state of art AI data centres.
Third, we are strong supporters of make in India, says Trivedi. "We are working with partners in upstream semiconductor ecosystem and downstream partners like system OEMs, ODMs, to set up the AI electronic ecosystem in India."
Sanand Becoming Home Of Tata EV: Chandrasekaran
The steady and spectacular progress of Gujarat over time displays the leadership mindset of the Prime Minister, says N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons Ltd., adding that Gujarat has established itself as the gateway to the future.
21 Tata Group companies have a presence in Gujarat, employing over 50,000 people.
Sanand is becoming the home for the Tata electric vehicle segment.
Lithium ion factory construction will begin shortly.
Negotiations underway for a huge semiconductor fab in Dholera, which is expected to begin in 2024.
Gujarat is an important destination for the Tata group and we hope to be a part of the future of the state, Chandrasekaran says.
Simmtech To Make 'Significant' Investment in Gujarat
Simmtech will follow with a co-location investment after Micron, says Jeffery Chun, Global CEO of South Korea's Simmtech.
Vibrant Gujarat showcases the new supply chain movement, and Simmtech is proud to be part of the movement.
We are ready to make a significant investment in India in Gujarat with Micron.
We look forward to support our customer’s supply chain.
Will Invest Rs 2 Lakh Crore In State Over Five Years: Gautam Adani
Take immense pride in having been a part of each Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.
Adani Group has surpassed Rs 50,000 crore investment promised in last Vibrant Gujarat Summit.
Expanding green supply chain for Atmanirbhar Bharat through various initiatives.
In the next five years, Adani group to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in Gujarat, 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs expected.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.