Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 Live: Tata In Talks For Chip Fab In Dholera

Last 10 years have been incredible for people like me, says Nikhil Kamath, co-founder and CFO, Zerodha.

⁠The big change in the last decade is the change in entrepreneurship from a thought we aspire to, to something we are actively trying, Kamath says.

Indians in the West who have done well experience a the FOMO about the India story, says Kamath. ⁠This chapter in the book of India should be titled “arrived”, he added.