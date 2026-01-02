Siddhartha Bhaiya No More: India's Top Smallcap Multibagger Picker Passes Away After Cardiac Arrest
Siddhartha Bhaiya, the MD and CIO of Aequitas Investments, died following a cardiac arrest while on a family vacation in New Zealand.
Siddhartha Bhaiya, the managing director and chief investment officer at Aequitas Investments, passed away at the age of 47, according to a statement issued by the company on Friday.
The veteran fund manager died following a cardiac arrest while on a family vacation in New Zealand on Dec. 31, the statement noted.
"It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of our Managing Director, Mr. Siddhartha Bhaiya, on 31 December 2025, following a sudden cardiac arrest while on a family vacation in New Zealand," Aequitas said.
The death saddened the investor community, with prominent market voices taking it to social media to pay their condolences. "Very sad to hear passing of Siddhartha Bhaiya. A great guy and thorough professional. Shocked to hear this. Rest in Peace my friend. Rude reminder of fragility of life," Vikas Khemani posted on X.
Very very sorry to see the news of Siddhartha Bhaiya - Uffffffffffffff.— Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) January 2, 2026
Oh God.
Aequitas ranks among the top asset management companies in India, offering specialised asset management services like Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Alternative Investment Funds (AIF), and Offshore Fund Management.
Bhaiya's investment philosophy was to generate outsized returns by investing in small-cap undiscovered companies. With exposure across all market capitalisation companies, he was a specialist in bottom-up stock selection – the multibagger approach.
Bhaiya, regarded among India's top smallcap multibagger hunters, delivered as high as 2,800% absolute returns as Aequitas picked up promising stocks at early stages. This made Aequitas one of Dalal Street's top PMS funds. Bhaiya's vision was to scale it into a $1 billion net worth organisation.