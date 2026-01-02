Siddhartha Bhaiya No More: India's Top Smallcap Multibagger Picker Passes Away After Cardiac Arrest

Siddhartha Bhaiya, the managing director and chief investment officer at Aequitas Investments, passed away at the age of 47, according to a statement issued by the company on Friday.

The veteran fund manager died following a cardiac arrest while on a family vacation in New Zealand on Dec. 31, the statement noted.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of our Managing Director, Mr. Siddhartha Bhaiya, on 31 December 2025, following a sudden cardiac arrest while on a family vacation in New Zealand," Aequitas said.

The death saddened the investor community, with prominent market voices taking it to social media to pay their condolences. "Very sad to hear passing of Siddhartha Bhaiya. A great guy and thorough professional. Shocked to hear this. Rest in Peace my friend. Rude reminder of fragility of life," Vikas Khemani posted on X.