Venture Capital, Private Equity Investments In India Drop To $2.7 Billion In July

Interestingly, the number of deals increased to 81 from 68 transactions in the year-ago period, indicating the deal sizes were down.

"The second half of 2024 appears to have had a weak start. We expect PE/VC investors to take a cautious approach as concerns over global uncertainties, inflation and geopolitical tensions play out, influencing the confidence and willingness of investors to deploy additional capital," the firm's partner Vivek Soni said.