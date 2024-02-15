Vedanta's Promoter Company Sells 1.7% Stake For Rs 1,737 Crore

Finsider International Co., a promoter company of Vedanta Ltd., has offloaded a 1.76% stake for approximately Rs 1,737.2 crore via an open market transaction.

Finsider sold 6.55 crore shares at Rs 265.14 apiece, according to data from the BSE. As of December, it had a 4.4% stake in the mining company.

Earlier during the day, Bloomberg reported that 11.9 crore shares of Vedanta changed hands in multiple large trades throughout the day. About 3.2% of equity changed hands in the price range of Rs 283.8 to Rs 268.4 apiece.

According to media reports, the Anil Agarwal-owned company's promoters are in talks with GQG Partners to pare stakes for $1 billion.