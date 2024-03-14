Vedanta's Plan To Demerge Businesses May Face Hurdles From Shareholders, Creditors: Report

"We acknowledge the demerger could improve VEDL's overall equity fundraising ability and valuations and simplify price discovery. We are cognisant that cash leakage via dividend upstreaming is still unchanged, and there is still a lack of clarity of how VEDL’s share pledge on the January 2027 and December 2028 bonds will be after the demerger and on how assets and debt liabilities will be apportioned among the various business units," the report said.