Vedanta’s Demerged Entities Could Be Valued At Rs 3 Lakh Crore, Says Emkay

The demerger of Vedanta Ltd., which is in its final stages, is expected to unlock value by 51% for investors, driving market capitalisation of the company to Rs 3 lakh crore from the current Rs 2 lakh crore, according to brokerage firm Emkay.

The company first disclosed its demerger plans in September 2023. It announced it would restructure its business units into independent, "pure play" companies to unlock value and attract more investment.

The company is currently awaiting NCLT approval—the final milestone—and hopes to complete the demerger by March 2025.