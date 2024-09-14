Vedanta Unit Gets Approval For Forest Land Diversion In Assam's Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary
Vedanta Group's subsidiary Cairn Oil & Gas received the Union Environment Ministry's in-principle approval to divert approximately 4.50 hectares of forest land in Assam, which is home to the endangered hoolock gibbon, for oil and gas exploration.
The exploratory drilling will take place in the eco-sensitive zone of the Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Jorhat district, the sole habitat for India's only ape species. The Forest Advisory Committee approved the land diversion on Aug. 27, as per the minutes published on the Parivesh portal.
On Aug. 8, Assam's principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden had recommended the clearance, citing the project’s alignment with 'national interest.' The project site is situated in an area also used by wild elephants to migrate between the sanctuary and the Dessoi Valley Reserve Forest.
"Conservation and management of wild animals in the ESZ (eco-sensitive zone) is crucial for protection of elephants and other animal species. Therefore, appropriate scientific interventions shall have to be undertaken while implementing the above mentioned project in Dessoi Valley RF (Reserve Forest)," the principal chief conservator of forests said.
The official assured that minimal tree felling would be done and no harm would come to the wildlife and their habitats.
A wildlife conservation and human-animal conflict management plan with a budget of Rs 5.57 crore has also been submitted.
Recommending the proposal for Stage-1 clearance, the ministry panel also directed the state government to adhere to the safety guidelines outlined in a parliamentary report on the Baghjan blowout incident of May 2020.
(With inputs from PTI)