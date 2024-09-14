Vedanta Unit Gets Approval For Forest Land Diversion In Assam's Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary

Vedanta Group's subsidiary Cairn Oil & Gas received the Union Environment Ministry's in-principle approval to divert approximately 4.50 hectares of forest land in Assam, which is home to the endangered hoolock gibbon, for oil and gas exploration.

The exploratory drilling will take place in the eco-sensitive zone of the Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Jorhat district, the sole habitat for India's only ape species. The Forest Advisory Committee approved the land diversion on Aug. 27, as per the minutes published on the Parivesh portal.

On Aug. 8, Assam's principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden had recommended the clearance, citing the project’s alignment with 'national interest.' The project site is situated in an area also used by wild elephants to migrate between the sanctuary and the Dessoi Valley Reserve Forest.