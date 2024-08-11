Vedanta To Have $2 Billion For Dividend Payments In FY25, Says CFO

Indian multinational mining company Vedanta Ltd. will have $2 billion, or around Rs 16,700 crore, of free cash flow available for dividend payments in financial year 2025, according to Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel.

The company is targeting $6 billion in Ebitda for the current fiscal, which will lead to a free cash flow generation of $4 billion before capital expenditures, Goel told NDTV Profit. The company has already generated pre-capex free cash flow of Rs 4,371 crore or $533.9 million in the first quarter itself.