Vedanta To Have $2 Billion For Dividend Payments In FY25, Says CFO
If the company utilises the entire $2 billion for dividend payments, public shareholders could receive over Rs 7,200 crore.
Indian multinational mining company Vedanta Ltd. will have $2 billion, or around Rs 16,700 crore, of free cash flow available for dividend payments in financial year 2025, according to Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel.
The company is targeting $6 billion in Ebitda for the current fiscal, which will lead to a free cash flow generation of $4 billion before capital expenditures, Goel told NDTV Profit. The company has already generated pre-capex free cash flow of Rs 4,371 crore or $533.9 million in the first quarter itself.
Management later explained how Vedanta's capex guidance for FY25 stands at $1.9 billion. After subtracting the entire capex amount from the pre-capex free cash flow generation target, Vedanta could have $2 billion worth of free cash flow, which would be utilised for dividend payments, if required, confirmed Goel.
As of Q1 FY25, 56.38% of Vedanta's total share holding was owned by promoter and promoter groups, while 43.45% and 0.17% of stake was held by public shareholders and the company's employee trust, respectively.
If the company does decide to utilise the entire $2 billion for dividend payments, public shareholders could receive over Rs 7,200 crore of the company's cash outflows as dividends.