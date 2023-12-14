Vedanta Secures $1.25 Billion For Debt Refinancing; S&P Downgrades Rating

As part of the exercise, the company intends to address the three bond maturities using a mix of cash and new bonds. Accordingly, it will exchange about half of the January 2024 bond with new bonds maturing in January 2027, and most of the August 2024 and March 2025 bonds with new amortizing bonds maturing in December 2028.

Vedanta Resources did not say if the new $1.25 billion credit was aimed at addressing these three loans maturing next year.