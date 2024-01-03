Vedanta Raises Rs 3,400 Crore Via NCDs

Vedanta Ltd. has raised Rs 3,400 crore through private placement of non-convertible debentures.

The company has duly allotted, on a private placement basis, 3.4 lakh NCDs with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, it said in its exchange filing on Wednesday.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta also said that the depository confirmation for credit of NCDs was received on Jan. 3.