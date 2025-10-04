Vedanta Q2 Updates: Aluminium Production Up 1%, Zinc Down 6%

Vedanta Ltd.'s aluminium production increased 1% on a yearly basis to 617 kilotonnes in the second quarter of FY26, according to provisional business updates released on Thursday. Sequentially, production increased 2% from 605 kilotonnes, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The mining company reported its highest ever quarterly and half yearly alumina production at the Lanjigarh refinery along with the highest-ever quarterly and half-yearly aluminium production driven by operational efficiency, as per the filing.

In the July-September period, mined metal production increased 1% year-on-year but declined 3% sequentially to 258 kt, making it the best-ever second quarter mined metal production.

Saleable zinc production was down 6% year-on-year and 1% quarter-on-quarter "due to 'pyro operations on lead only mode' in the corresponding period last year and lower pyro plant availability."

While refined zinc production saw an increase of 2% to 202 kt. Zinc international production was up 50% to 57,000 tonnes.

Saleable silver production went down 22% year-on-year to 144 metric tonnes but was in-line with lead production, as per the filing. It decreased 4% from the previous quarter. Zinc international production was up 38% from 40 kilotonnes in the year-ago period to 60 kilotonnes on the back of higher milled tons, and higher lead grades.

Oil and gas production declined 16% year-on-year to 8.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company's total power sale declined 2% year-on-year to 4,331 million units, and 1% sequentially from 4,289 million units.

Despite iron ore production declining 19% year-on-year due to adverse impact of higher rainfall, the company saw highest quarterly pig iron production at 238 kt up by 26% from the same period last year with successful debottlenecking of blast furnace. The production of saleable ore declined 19% to 1.1 million tonnes.

Copper production decreased 3% year-on-year on account of of temporary disruptions in raw material sourcing.

On Friday, shares of Vedanta closed 1.31% higher at Rs 470.95 apiece, compared to a 0.23% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.