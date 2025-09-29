Vedanta Plans Bond Sale To Repay Private Debt, Lower Costs

Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd. plans to hold talks Monday with investors on a possible dollar bond sale whose proceeds would help repay higher-cost debt from private lenders.

The Indian minerals conglomerate appointed banks to arrange investor calls in Asia, Europe and the US for a seven-year note that cannot be called in the first two years, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. The company intends to use the proceeds of the offering together with existing bank loans to repay the private debt, the person said.

Vedanta is looking to tap the dollar bond market after borrowing costs for junk-rated Asian issuers declined to their lowest in more than four years in September, opening a window for the firm to refinance private debt that it took out at an interest rate of 18% in 2023. The offering would be the second bond sale by the Indian conglomerate in the US currency this year after it sold notes in January, if the deal proceeds.