Vedanta Demerger Moves Ahead After NCLT Nod For Talwandi Sabo Power

The National Company Law Tribunal on Friday approved Vedanta Ltd.'s demerger of its power business, clearing the final hurdle for the major rejig in the mining conglomerate.

The Mumbai bench of the tribunal approved the demerger scheme filed by Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. and Vedanta.

The final nod comes after TSPL settled with China’s Sepco Electric Power Construction Corp. (Sepco), one of the creditors that had objected to the demerger for alleged non-payment of dues worth Rs 1,251 crore.

Talwandi Sabo Power is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of power for supply to the state electricity boards, power utilities, generating companies, transmission companies, distribution companies, etc.