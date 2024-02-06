Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Outlines $4 Billion Investment Plan To Double Oil Production

"India is the best place to be in right now. It has the resources as well as the market," he said. "But unfortunately we (as a country) produce just 15% of our need and the rest is imported."

Agarwal said his company currently produces around 140,000 barrels per day of oil and oil equivalent gas and has a promising acreage in northeast and deep-water which it had won under open acreage licensing bid rounds.