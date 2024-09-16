NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsVedanta Alumina Refinery Pond Collapse Threatens Global Supply Amid Market Tightness
ADVERTISEMENT

Vedanta Alumina Refinery Pond Collapse Threatens Global Supply Amid Market Tightness

No injuries to humans or livestock have been reported so far.

16 Sep 2024, 11:34 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The logo of Vedanta Resources Plc sits on a newly molded aluminum ingot at the Impol Seval AD Sevojno plant in Sevojno, Serbia, on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Following the 20 percent slump in aluminum since April, some producers can’t cover their costs as the price of alumina -- their key raw material -- moves higher. Photographer: Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg
The logo of Vedanta Resources Plc sits on a newly molded aluminum ingot at the Impol Seval AD Sevojno plant in Sevojno, Serbia, on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Following the 20 percent slump in aluminum since April, some producers can’t cover their costs as the price of alumina -- their key raw material -- moves higher. Photographer: Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A water storage pond at a Vedanta Ltd. alumina refinery in India collapsed, potentially removing more supply of the crucial raw material in an already tight market. Aluminum prices gained after the incident.

Alumina, an intermediate product processed from bauxite that is fed into smelters to make aluminum, has proved to be a particularly vulnerable corner of the global commodity supply chain in recent years, having been impacted by everything from sanctions on Russia’s top producer — which were later lifted — to disruptions at key refineries.

Aluminum rose as much as 3% in London and traded at $2,530 a ton by 4:04 pm. Copper traded 1.2% higher while nickel rose 1.5%.

The Vedanta incident occurred due to severe weather conditions and pressure in the catchment area of the dam at the Lanjigarh plant, causing the red mud pond, a byproduct of the aluminum refining process, to spill into nearby agricultural lands, according to CNBC. No injuries to humans or livestock have been reported so far.

ALSO READ

Vedanta Alumina Output Unaffected After Water Facility Breach

Opinion
Vedanta Alumina Output Unaffected After Water Facility Breach
Read More

Rising alumina prices have already been putting pressure on aluminum makers’ margins. Alumina has risen about 50% this year, to the highest since March 2022, driven by production disruptions and rising demand from aluminum smelters.

The alumina refinery feeds two aluminum smelters, which could have to reduce operating rates or try to source alumina from elsewhere, analysts from Morgan Stanley said in a Monday note.

"Shutting production would reduce alumina demand but potentially support aluminum prices if this volume were replaced by aluminum imports," they said. “In contrast, if the smelters looked to source imported alumina, this could tighten the alumina market even further, raising alumina prices and the aluminum cost curve.”

ALSO READ

Indian Aluminum Industry Needs Rs 2.2 Lakh Crore For Net-Zero Emissions: Study

Opinion
Indian Aluminum Industry Needs Rs 2.2 Lakh Crore For Net-Zero Emissions: Study
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT