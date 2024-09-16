Vedanta Alumina Refinery Pond Collapse Threatens Global Supply Amid Market Tightness

(Bloomberg) -- A water storage pond at a Vedanta Ltd. alumina refinery in India collapsed, potentially removing more supply of the crucial raw material in an already tight market. Aluminum prices gained after the incident.

Alumina, an intermediate product processed from bauxite that is fed into smelters to make aluminum, has proved to be a particularly vulnerable corner of the global commodity supply chain in recent years, having been impacted by everything from sanctions on Russia’s top producer — which were later lifted — to disruptions at key refineries.

Aluminum rose as much as 3% in London and traded at $2,530 a ton by 4:04 pm. Copper traded 1.2% higher while nickel rose 1.5%.

The Vedanta incident occurred due to severe weather conditions and pressure in the catchment area of the dam at the Lanjigarh plant, causing the red mud pond, a byproduct of the aluminum refining process, to spill into nearby agricultural lands, according to CNBC. No injuries to humans or livestock have been reported so far.