Vedanta Alumina Output Unaffected After Water Facility Breach

(Bloomberg) --Vedanta Ltd. said it doesn’t expect any impact on its alumina production after a water storage facility overflowed at a plant in India on Monday.

There is no disruption to operations at the Lanjigarh refinery, and the company doesn’t see the incident impacting alumina production levels going forward, a spokesperson for the company said by email.

Aluminum futures earlier rose as much as 3% on the London Metal Exchange after news reports about the incident, as investors weighed another potential supply disruption of the crucial raw material in an already tight market.

Alumina, an intermediate product processed from bauxite that is fed into smelters to make aluminum, has proved to be a particularly vulnerable corner of the global commodity supply chain in recent years, having been impacted by everything from sanctions on Russia’s top producer — which were later lifted — to disruptions at key refineries.