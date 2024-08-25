Vascon Engineers Expects Revenue From Real-Estate Business To Double By FY26

Vascon Engineers Ltd. plans to boost its real-estate business over the next two years, especially after the sale of its subsidiary, GMP Technical Solutions Pvt., in the June quarter. The company will now primarily focus on its real estate, as well as its engineering, procurement, and construction businesses to maintain the financial figures similar to preceding fiscal.

"Predominantly, we will now be focusing on real estate and EPC. Real-estate accounting comes in spurts, and we do not expect any contribution in the next two quarters," Chairperson R Vasudevan told NDTV Profit.

"But going ahead, in the year, we expect a full contribution. We will keep the same numbers as last year because of an EPC boost and some amount of contribution coming from real estate," Vasudevan said.

Vascon's real-estate revenue contributions picked up in the last year, Vasudevan noted, adding that the business will double its contributions over the next two years.

"Going forward, real-estate contributions in FY26 and FY27 will be substantial. From next year onwards, we will have a decent contribution. This year, we expect about Rs 150-crore-plus revenue from real estate, and next year, we expect it to nearly double."