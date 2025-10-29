Varun Beverages Will Now Also Be An Alcoholic Drinks Company

Varun Beverages Ltd. will now become an alcoholic drink company. The board on Wednesday approved plans to add an alcoholic beverage business in the Main Objects of the Memorandum of Association of the company.

"In response to the growing popularity of Ready To Drink (RTD) and variety of Alcoholic Beverages, VBL sees an opportunity for expansion into the business of RTD & Alcoholic Beverages of any type or description, including beer, wine, liquor, brandy, whisky, gin, rum, vodka in India & abroad," a statement said.

Certain African subsidiaries of VBL will now test the beer market in their territories and have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Carlsberg Breweries A/S for their brand - Carlsberg.

Varun Beverages is one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo. It distributes a wide range of carbonated soft drinks, as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages, including packaged drinking water