Valorant Backer Drives Doubled EPS For Prosus As Firm Readies Lifestyle Ecommerce Push In India

Investment major Prosus NV is planning to build up its lifestyle e-commerce presence in India and other geographies, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Looking ahead, the group will focus on building lifestyle ecommerce ecosystems in Latin America, India and Europe," the Naspers subsidiary said. The company will also be looking to accelerate innovation, and lean on its AI-driven technology to drive "sustainable profitable growth and create lasting value."

More details will be published with the company's financial statements on June 23, the statement read.

Prosus also said its earnings per share is likely to have doubled in the last fiscal after its e-commerce businesses saw accelerated growth. The company attributed the growth to the surge in value of its holding in China's Tencent Holdings Ltd., which is behind the popular video game Valorant.

The company also expects its headline EPS from continued operations to grow to between 91% and 100% year-on-year for the 12 month-ended period as of March.