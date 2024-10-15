VA Tech Wabag Secures Rs 1,000-Crore Contract From Indosol Solar
VA Tech Wabag expects to execute this project over a 38-month period, followed by a 15-year operation and maintenance agreement to ensure optimal functionality.
VA Tech Wabag Ltd. secured an order worth Rs 1,000 crore from Indosol Solar Pvt. This contract entails the establishment of a 100 million liters per day seawater desalination plant, specifically designed to support Indosol Solar’s expansive solar photovoltaic manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.
The scope of the contract encompasses engineering procurement, including the design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the desalination plant. Wabag expects to execute this project over a 38-month period, followed by a 15-year operation and maintenance agreement to ensure optimal functionality, according to an exchange filing.
The desalination plant will incorporate new age technologies aimed at enhancing energy efficiency, while producing high-quality water necessary for Indosol Solar's ambitious 10 GW integrated solar PV manufacturing unit. Wabag's solutions are expected to play a pivotal role in meeting the water needs of this large-scale project, aligning with global trends toward renewable energy and sustainability, the filing said.
“This mega order marks Wabag’s entry into the Solar PV sector, which is a key segment for the future. Wabag's technological expertise, proven track record and competitive pricing enabled us to offer lowest life-cycle cost of water for Indosol Solar," said Saravanan Krishnan, head of desalination, India cluster.
Wabag was established in 1995 and has since worked in the desalination sector. It has a portfolio of over 60 desalination plants across 17 countries, serving both municipal and industrial clients.
The Indian multinational specialising in water technology has a team of over 1,600 professionals operating in 25 countries. It provides tailored solutions for water management challenges. Over the past three decades, Wabag has completed more than 1,400 municipal and industrial plants worldwide.