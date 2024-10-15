VA Tech Wabag Secures Rs 1,000-Crore Contract From Indosol Solar

VA Tech Wabag Ltd. secured an order worth Rs 1,000 crore from Indosol Solar Pvt. This contract entails the establishment of a 100 million liters per day seawater desalination plant, specifically designed to support Indosol Solar’s expansive solar photovoltaic manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The scope of the contract encompasses engineering procurement, including the design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the desalination plant. Wabag expects to execute this project over a 38-month period, followed by a 15-year operation and maintenance agreement to ensure optimal functionality, according to an exchange filing.

The desalination plant will incorporate new age technologies aimed at enhancing energy efficiency, while producing high-quality water necessary for Indosol Solar's ambitious 10 GW integrated solar PV manufacturing unit. Wabag's solutions are expected to play a pivotal role in meeting the water needs of this large-scale project, aligning with global trends toward renewable energy and sustainability, the filing said.