V2 Retail Mulls Raising Funds Via QIP For Opening New Stores, Clearing Debt

V2 Retail Ltd. is evaluating a proposal to raise funds via a qualified institutional placement for its future expansion, according to Whole-Time Director Akash Agarwal.

The funds would be used for opening new stores and clearing the value fashion retailer's existing loans.

"The base for the newer stores is around Rs 750 per square foot now. So, we might increase the store opening guidance," Agarwal said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Sunday. "And if we are valued well in the market, then we might go the QIP route in order to fund that and pay off our debts."