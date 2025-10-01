V-Mart Opens 25 New Stores In Q2, Boosts Revenue By 22%

V-Mart Retail Ltd. on Wednesday reported its business update for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, according to an exchange filing. Total revenue from operations grew by 22% to Rs 807 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, compared to Rs 661 crore in the year-ago period of the previous financial year.

As per the filing, the retailer opened 25 new stores in Q2 and closed 2, driving the same store sales by 11% for the quarter under review.

V-Mart's new store launches include five stores Karnataka, four stores each in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, two each in West Bengal and Jharkhand. It also inaugurated , and one store each in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya, the disclosure added.

With the 25 new stores, the company's store count year-to-date has swelled to 533. The company’s filing clarified that the revenue numbers are provisional and subject to audit.