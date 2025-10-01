V-Mart Opens 25 New Stores In Q2, Boosts Revenue By 22%
V-Mart Retail Ltd. on Wednesday reported its business update for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, according to an exchange filing. Total revenue from operations grew by 22% to Rs 807 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, compared to Rs 661 crore in the year-ago period of the previous financial year.
As per the filing, the retailer opened 25 new stores in Q2 and closed 2, driving the same store sales by 11% for the quarter under review.
V-Mart's new store launches include five stores Karnataka, four stores each in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, two each in West Bengal and Jharkhand. It also inaugurated , and one store each in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya, the disclosure added.
With the 25 new stores, the company's store count year-to-date has swelled to 533. The company’s filing clarified that the revenue numbers are provisional and subject to audit.
V-Mart Retail Share Price Today
The business update was shared after market hours. The stock settled 2.38% higher at Rs 726.70 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.92% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares earlier during the day rose as much as 2.71% to Rs 729.05 per share.
V-Mart's scrip has fallen 34.13% in the last 12 months and 26.15% year-to-date.
Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1041.40 implies a upside of 43.3%.
Management Outlook
V-Mart is aiming for mid to high single-digit same-store sales growth in FY26, driven by festive demand and the newly launched goods and services tax (GST) benefits, CFO Anand Agarwal told NDTV Profit in an interview on Sept 25.
“We will stick to the earlier stand of mid-to high single digit same store sales growth for the full year. I think we remain optimistic. The GST has definitely come as a boom, so definitely, I think it should further help. Definitely, from a consumer sentiment point of view, I think it should result in slightly better numbers for the full year,” the CFO noted.