"The Uttar Pradesh government has extended its subsidy scheme for electric vehicles for three more years.Electric two-wheelers registered in Uttar Pradesh will enjoy a subsidy of Rs 5,000 and electric cars up to Rs 1 lakh till October 2027, according to a circular issued by the state government on Tuesday.There is a provision of Rs 100 crore for two-wheelers to provide subsidy to about 20 lakh vehicles. A discount of Rs 1 lakh on four-wheelers has been approved for 25,000 vehicles. It has allocated Rs 250 crore for four-wheelers, according to the notification.The customer purchasing the vehicle will be given discount on only one vehicle. Concession will not be admissible on purchase of second vehicle, it said.